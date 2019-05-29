Driver sought after pensioner and dog struck by car in Newtownabbey

Police are wishing to speak to a motorist after an elderly female pedestrian and her dog were hit by a vehicle in Newtownabbey.

It is understood the road traffic collision occurred yesterday (Tuesday) on the Manse Road at approximately 3.10pm.

Police are appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An elderly lady and her dog were struck by a navy/black estate car. Police are trying to contact the driver, or anyone who witnessed this.

“If you have information you think could help us, phone 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 28/05/19.”