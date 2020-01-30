Drugs and cash seized during Mossley search

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after seizing a quantity of drugs and cash during the search of a property in the Mossley area.

Newtownabbey officers took to social media to detail the recent operation.

The items were seized during a recent search in the Mossley area.

Commenting on Facebook today, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey NPT recently carried out a house search in the Mossley area tackling drug dealing in your area.

“The photo is a small selection of items recovered from the search.

“Can we take this opportunity to thank you, the local community, for your support and assistance.”