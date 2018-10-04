Drugs and rifle seized during searches

Police have located a number of cannabis plants and an air rifle during searches in the region.

It is understood officers conducted searches at five addresses within the Carrickfergus area today and yesterday.

A spokesperson for Carrickfergus Neighbourhood PSNI team said: “We were assisted by our colleagues from the Tactical Support Group and our Dog Unit. We also had assistance from officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Teams.

“We have located a number of cannabis plants, as well as herbal cannabis, an air rifle and two addresses where people used magnets on their electricity meter.

“If you have information about possible drugs or criminal activity, please get in touch on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We could be knocking on a door near you soon!”