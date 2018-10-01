Drugs seized by PSNI

Police are calling on members of the public to report drug dealing after officers seized a quantity of illegal drugs over the weekend.

It is understood the drugs were seized in Newtownabbey following a stop and search of a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “The aim of the Police Service of Northern Ireland is keeping people safe. As we work to tackle issues of street level drug dealing in this area, we are asking you, the local residents, for your support.

“We would encourage you to report all incidents of street level drug dealing to your local Neighbourhood Officers.

“With your help, we can reduce the number of people who suffer as victims of this crime and ultimately make your neighbourhood a safer and more peaceful place to live.

“If you have any information in relation to street level drug dealing, please contact us on the non emergency number 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”