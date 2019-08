Police have seized a large quantity of Class B and C drugs, cash and magic mushrooms after house searches in the Ballyduff area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are keen to continue to fill our property stores with more illegal drugs, so if you have any information that could assist us, please contact the police on 101.”

The drugs were located in Ballyduff.

Information about illegal drugs can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.