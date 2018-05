Police have seized a quantity of controlled drugs and items relating to the supply of controlled drugs during searches in the region.

It is understood officers from District Support Team conducted several searches in the Newtownabbey area on Friday, May 4.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “These resulted in the seizure of controlled drugs and items relating to the supply of controlled drugs.

“Enquires are still ongoing, but it is anticipated that those responsible will have their day in court.”