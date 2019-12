Police in Newtownabbey have made two arrests overnight with both relating to driving whilst drunk.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Both are now in custody and will have plenty of time to think while they sober up in a cell.

Two arrests were made.

“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle whilst drunk not only puts your life at serious risk, it also puts all other road users lives at risk.

“The message is simple. Never drink and drive.”