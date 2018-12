Emergency services are treating an early-morning blaze in Glengormley as deliberate.

The Carnmoney Road incident was reported at 2.48am on December 12.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to a car fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

“The cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate. The incident was dealt with at 3.01am.”

Two fire appliances from Glengormley Fire Station attended the scene close to Glengormley Library.