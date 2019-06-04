Elderly Newtownabbey residents targeted by scam

Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant after scammers targeted homes in Newtownabbey.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Reports have been received from members of the public that they have received a letter in the mail from the Postcode Lottery informing them they have won £9,000.

Scam warning.

“If you have received this letter, do not act on it. If it sounds too good to be true, it is.

“These letters have predominantly been getting sent to addresses housing elderly residents. I cannot put enough emphasis on the importance of giving your details out over the phone, please don’t do it.”