Elderly Newtownabbey woman disturbs burglars in her home

Police are appealing for information following a number of burglaries in Newtownabbey over the weekend.

Officers say that at around 8pm on Saturday, February 8, an elderly female disturbed two males in the kitchen of her home in the Mallusk Road area.

PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “After being challenged, they made off. As you can imagine this was extremely upsetting for the lady to find two strangers in her home on such a stormy night.”

The spokesperson added: “At around 9.45pm on Saturday a burglary occurred in the Holly Lane area.

“The culprits have forced entry through a window at the rear of the house. Again this was an extremely distressing event for the homeowners.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the CID office at Antrim, quoting serial number 1650 09/02/2020 for Mallusk Road or serial number 1805 09/02/2020 for Holly Lane.