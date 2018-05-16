Elderly residents targeted during distraction burglaries

Police are urging householders to be vigilant after pensioners were targeted by thieves yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Newtownabbey would advise householders to be aware of distraction burglars following incidents in the Glengormley and Abbeyville areas on May 15.

“People claiming to be builders there to check water pressure have accessed properties.

“Police would encourage residents to pay particular care to elderly neighbours who are often the target for such distraction techniques. Identification should always be asked for and entry refused where this is absent.”

The spokesperson added: “We are putting this out for you to pass the word around friends and family and have the conversations with elderly relatives.

“No one should be calling and looking access to your home without proper identification.

“If in doubt, have them call back when friends or family are present. Don’t be fooled by a high visability vest or clipboard being carried by a random caller.”

The Times understands a sum of cash was stolen from the home of an elderly resident in the Queens Park area of Glengormley on Tuesday.