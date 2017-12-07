Emergency services tasked to scene of burning cars

Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report of cars on fire in a Co Antrim town in the early hours of Wednesday, December 6.

It is understood police received a report of two cars on fire in the Rashee Road and Erskine Park areas of Ballyclare at 12:15am.

A burnt out car in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “PSNI officers and NIFRS attended the scene. No-one was injured in the incident.

“Two youths were seen in the area at the time and police are appealing for them to come forward as they believe they may have information that could help with their investigation.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area late on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 15 of 6/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”