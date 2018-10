Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a car in Glengormley.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between 9.50am and 10.15am on October 2, but details have only been released by the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Extensive damage was caused to a white Skoda Octavia vehicle parked outside Abbey Insurance Brokers on Carnmoney Road, Glengormley.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, please contact police on 101 and quote reference 408 08/10/18.”