‘Extensive damage’ caused to car in Newtownabbey

Police are investigating after criminal damage was caused to a car in the Ballyduff Road area over the weekend.

It is understood the damage was caused to a blue Peugeot 206 sometime between 4am and 10am on Sunday, November 25.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A large stone was removed from someone else’s wall and was then used to cause extensive damage to the windscreen of the vehicle.

“If you were in the Ballyduff Road area during this time and witnessed anything suspicious, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 496 25/11/18 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”