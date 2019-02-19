Farming machinery stolen from Ballyclare

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a tractor and trailer were stolen in Ballyclare over the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “I’ll be honest, if I saw a tractor being moved during the night, I’d probably stop and have a wee chat. I know some farming is done at night, but along the main roads and 2am?

“If you see agricultural vehicles moving on the roads late at night, please ring us on 101 and get the vehicle registration if there is one.

“We’d rather check it out and confirm that there are no issues, than not and get a report of theft later on.”