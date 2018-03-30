Father and son sentenced for £190k tax scam

A Co Antrim father and son have been sentenced for tax fraud after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs.

Alan Beattie, 52, from Drumahoe Manor, Larne and his son Andrew, 31, from Grange Road, Ballyclare, submitted false invoices to fraudulently reclaim £190,507 in VAT repayments.

The pair claimed they had bought tyres for their businesses from suppliers in the Republic of Ireland, but checks by HMRC Officers found these businesses had not traded with the Beatties.

Alan Beattie, was a director of AAM Distributors, a tyre company, based in Ballyclare, while his son Andrew, was a director of Morgan Tyres, also based in Ballyclare.

Both men admitted VAT fraud last month and were sentenced on Friday, March 23 at Laganside Crown Court.

Alan Beattie was sentenced to 28 months in prison, suspended for three years. He was also disqualified as a director for five years.

Andrew Beattie was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for three years and disqualified as a director for two years.

A compensation order for £62,745.00 was also paid to HMRC as restitution for the money received from the false repayments of VAT.