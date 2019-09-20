Fine and road ban for Doagh drink driver

A businessman has been banned from driving for a year and fined £750 for drink driving on a motorway.

Raymond Murphy (44), a company director of Moyra Road, Doagh, committed an offence on August 18 this year when he drove with excess alcohol in his breath at the M2 at Ballymena.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he pleaded guilty. A prosecutor said a BMW was spotted being driven erratically at the motorway at 12.15am and the defendant gave an alcohol in breath reading of 73 with the legal limit being 35.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the defendant was “embarrassed and ashamed” over the offence.

He said the defendant required his licence to drive across Ireland and also in Scotland and England in connection with his work.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said aggravating factors were that it happened on a motorway and the defendant had a previous driving-related record.