Firework ‘narrowly misses’ visitor at museum

Police are appealing for information after a firework was thrown into a museum in the borough.

It is understood the device was thrown into the ‘War Years Remembered’ museum in Dennison Industrial Estate, Ballyclare at approximately 5.10pm on Sunday, September 23.

A police spokesperson said: “A firework was thrown into the museum grounds and narrowly missed a visitor.

“There are thought to have been three vehicles involved in racing around the estate and it was from one of these vehicles that the firework has been thrown.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting incident reference number CC2018092301044.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.