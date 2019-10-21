Fireworks seized at Nutts Corner Market

Police have seized a ‘significant’ amount of fireworks during an operation at Nutts Corner Market yesterday.

Detailing Sunday’s operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police made a discovery of significant proportions.

Fireworks seized at Nutts Corner on October 21.

“As local NPT officers dealt with a young person for possession of fireworks, other members of the team had a look around the immediate area.

“We made quite a find. Fireworks are dangerous at the best of times, but these were being sold without a licence and to people without a licence to purchase them.

“We take the safety of the public very seriously. Be responsible with fireworks.”

Yesterday’s operation follows another seizure at the Sunday market at Nutts Corner on October 13.