Five men attacked with baseball bats

An aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey during which five men were attacked with baseball bats is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

A number of males forced their way into a property at Hollybank Drive in the Monkstown estate at around 8:20pm yesterday and assaulted the occupants.

The victims sustained a number of injuries and one man had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they are investigating a “hate motive” for the attack and have appealed for witnesses to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference 965 of 6/1/19 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.