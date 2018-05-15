Former mayor charged with drink driving

A former DUP mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is set to appear in court charged with drink driving.

Cllr Thomas Hogg (30) was stopped by police on the Crumlin Road on Sunday, April 29.

Mr Hogg, with an address in north Belfast, is set to appear at Laganside Courthouse on May 25.

Cllr Hogg, who is due to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, was charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

When contacted for comment, Cllr Hogg referred the Times to the DUP press office.

Responding to a press query, a DUP spokesperson said: “Cllr Hogg has notified the party about this matter and it will be considered by the Party Officers.”

Cllr Hogg served as mayor of Newtownabbey Borough Council in the 2014/15 term and mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in the 2015/16 term.

The Macedon representative received the MBE for services to local government in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2016.