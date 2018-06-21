Four vehicles damaged in Newtownabbey incidents

Police are appealing for information after a total of four vehicles were damaged during two separate incidents in Newtownabbey.

The most recent incident occurred between 6.00 pm on Sunday, June 17 and 5.30pm the following day when damage was caused to a vehicle parked on the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare (reference 1051 of 18/06/2018).

The first report was at 11.20 pm on Wednesday, June 13 in the Fernagh Road area when three vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged (reference 1475 of 13/06/2018).

Police are urging anyone with information about either incident to call them on 101 quoting the references provided.