Girl (7) finds suspected drugs in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information after a young girl found a package containing white powder in the Mossley area last night (Sunday).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 7-year-old girl found the package outside her home in the Plantation Avenue area.

The suspected drugs were found in the Plantation Avenue area.

“Not knowing what it was she has taken it out of the packaging. Thankfully her mother had the presence of mind to take swift action and prevent her little girl ingesting it.

“Just take a second to think of the potential and utter devastation had she done so.

“I am disgusted. Think of how the family feel.

“If you have any information regarding drugs, please tell us. You can contact us on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”