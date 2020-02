A police officer on a bicycle on duty in the Ballymena Showgrounds area for a Ballymena United versus Linfield match smelt cannabis as they passed a man, a court has heard.

The incident happened on November 26 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Mark Patterson (29), of Swanston Park, Glengormley, admitted a charge of possessing a Class B drug.

A defence solicitor said it was a small amount of cannabis for his client’s personal use.

The defendant was fined £100.