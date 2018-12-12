Glengormley off-licence staff member left badly shaken after robbery

Police are appealing for information about a robbery at commercial premises at the Antrim Road area of Glengormley on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Gilbert said: “At around 3.25pm, it was reported that three males entered an off-licence in the area. They demanded a sum of money before making off with a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes.

“The men are believed to have made off towards the Ballyclare Road area following the incident. A female member of staff was not injured but left badly shaken.

“One of the men is described as being 5”9 in height and of muscular build. He wearing a white mask, black hooded top with black tracksuit bottoms. Another of the males is described as 5”9 in height, slim build and wearing a dark grey hooded top, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a scarf covering his face. The third male is described as 5”9 in height, slim build and wore a two-tone navy and red jacket with dark grey jacksuit bottoms.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 790 11/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”