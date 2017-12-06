Handbag stolen during distraction burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a distraction burglary at a house in Newtownabbey on Tuesday, December 5.

Detailing the incident which occurred in the Jordanstown Road area, Detective Constable Montgomery said: “It was reported that a man called to the house at around 3:30pm on Tuesday and spoke to the female occupant.

“He told her that he was carrying out work at a neighbour’s house and asked her for a bucket of water. The woman went to the rear of the house to get the bucket, and upon her return, found that the man had entered the house and stolen her handbag before making off in the direction of Monkstown estate.

“The man was described as being around 40 years old, well built and around 6’ tall. He had dark hair and was wearing navy coloured trousers and jumper.”

Detective Constable Montgomery added: “I would ask members of the public to bear in mind the following advice when dealing with unexpected visitors.

“Think before you open the door – use your chain and spy hole or look out of the window to see if you recognise them.

“Ask callers for proof of identity and be aware of callers who will attempt to distract you with a view to getting you away from your open front door, giving them or their accomplice a chance to gain access to your house.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation about this incident should contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 919 05/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”