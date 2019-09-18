Heartless burglar targets elderly woman in Carnmoney

Police have launched an appeal for information after attending a report of a burglary in the Wynnland Road area yesterday (Tuesday, September 17).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “An elderly female was the victim on this occasion. It is reported that a young male with short dark hair was involved.

“If you saw anything suspicious in that area or believe you can help us with our enquiries, please ring 101 quoting reference 1094 of 17/9/2019.

“With the nights drawing in, it’s even more important we keep an eye out for our family and neighbours. Especially the more vulnerable members of our community.

“Report anything suspicious. We all have a responsibility to do our bit.”