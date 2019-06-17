Heartless thieves target vulnerable pensioner

Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Monkstown on Friday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 6.30pm, a vulnerable, elderly female answered her door to a male claiming to be from the Water Service.

“He stated that he was there to fix a burst pipe. He is described as aged in his 20s in age, wearing a baseball cap and spoke with a local accent.

“The victim accompanied the male into the kitchen, where he unscrewed the U-bend under the sink. It is believed a second male entered the house and stole a handbag containing cash, cards, forms of ID as well as the contents of a jewellery box.

“A short time later the first male walked out, stating he would be back in five minutes, but never returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1569 of 14/06/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.