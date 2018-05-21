Hoax caller takes ambulance out of service for over two hours

Police have hit out after an ambulance was ‘tied up’ for over two hours following a hoax call at the weekend.

Detailing the incident in an early-morning post on social media on Sunday, May 20, a PSNI spokesperson said: “So this is what our colleagues in the NIAS are up against.

“Tonight they received a request for assistance regarding a very serious assault. It transpired to be a false report.

“Police were tasked to assist, myself and Sgt S attended. Nothing substantiated the reported call.”

The spokesperson added: “So the caller only persisted in tying up an ambulance for more than two hours looking for nobody.

“Police were also chasing shadows and could locate no one. So if you are reading this and you are the guilty party, bravo you made our social media and receive the award for idiot of the weekend!”