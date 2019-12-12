Home security advice issued by PSNI ahead of Christmas period

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are reminding the public to be vigilant around home security as part of Operation Season’s Greetings.

Commenting on the operation, Chief Inspector David Moore said: “In recent days we have seen similar patterns emerging in terms of burglaries and there are some simple steps you can take as householders to reduce the risk of your home being targeted.

Police and PCSP colleagues are working together to deliver valuable crime prevention information to residents this Christmas.

“We are seeing afternoon and evening times being popular for opportunistic break-ins with criminals looking for cash or jewellery. Please make sure valuables are safely locked away and out of view.

“Creeper style burglaries are also becoming too common. Don’t make it easy by leaving doors unlocked, even when you are in the house. It takes seconds for someone to try an unlocked door, grab a set of car keys and make off.

“As we get closer to Christmas, please remember to lock and close all windows and doors regardless of the time of day. If you see or hear anything suspicious where you live, please don’t delay in reporting it to police. There have been times when we have caught burglars in the act because someone contacted us straight away.”

You can find out more about protecting your home this Christmas at one of the PSNI’s Crime Prevention stands at ASDA, Ballyclare, on December 18 from 7pm to 9pm or ASDA, Antrim, on December 23 from 7pm to 9pm.

Anyone with information about crimes can contact police on 101. If it’s an emergency, which would include a crime in progress, ring ‘999’.