House and car damaged in petrol bomb attack

Detectives investigating a petrol bomb attack in the Mossley estate in Newtownabbey have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A house and car were damaged in the incident, which occurred in Plantation Avenue on Monday night, October 15.

“Police received a report at 10.25pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a house in the area. Scorch damage was caused to the windows and a car,” Inspector Mick Wood explained.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the occupants of the house were left shaken by the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who could assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1333 15/10/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.