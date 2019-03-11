Household waste dumped close to Ballyclare homes

Fly-tippers have been threatened with enforcement action after names and addresses were found amongst rubbish dumped in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Environmental Health section received a complaint on January 29 regarding an ongoing problem with fly-tipping on land at Rashee Drive, Ballyclare.

An Environmental Health officer visited the area later that day and found a large amount of bagged household waste, furniture, wood waste and other household items had been deposited.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Where waste is fly-tipped on land, officers will check through, with a view to determining who may be responsible for depositing the waste in question.

“Enforcement action is taken under the provisions of The Litter (NI) Order 1994 and any person found to have deposited waste in any manner as to cause defacement to the local area will be liable to a fixed penalty fine.

“Responsibility for clearing any waste deposited lies with the land owner, and as such, the matter was referred to Northern Ireland Housing Executive, whose contractors arranged for waste to be removed.”

The spokesperson added: “A revisit to the site was carried out on February 26, at which time it was confirmed that while waste previously deposited had been cleared, some further household waste had since been added.

“Enforcement officers will continue to patrol and monitor this area, and will work with the land owner to ensure that any waste currently on site is removed.

“Should any member of the public witness any person or vehicle depositing waste, please contact Environmental Health on 028 9034 0160.”

After the site visit on February 26, a letter from the council’s Environmental Health section was issued to residents the following day.

The officer said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is committed to providing safer and cleaner communities by ensuring that land in its areas is kept free of litter and refuse.

“Depositing waste in this manner is detrimental to the amenity of the area, unsightly, and attracts rats and mice.

“Council Enforcement officers frequently patrol this location and enforcement action will be taken against any resident found to be depositing their household waste in this manner.

“I must advise residents that a number of names and address have been found amongst the waste deposited. Should you be responsible for any of the waste currently present on site, please remove this immediately to avoid formal action.”

The original incident was reported to the council on January 29 by Ballyclare DUP election candidate, Austin Orr.

Speaking to the Times, Mr Orr said: “It is sad to see fly-tipping like this right next to people’s homes. I am encouraged that the council acted so quickly once the issue was raised.”