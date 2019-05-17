Investigation launched after dog mauled to death in Newtownabbey

An investigation has been launched after a family pet was mauled to death in the Ballyduff area of Newtownabbey.

‘Dixon, a miniature dachshund, was attacked close to Ballyduff Quarry on Tuesday (May 14).

His owner contacted the police following the incident and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Senior Enforcement officer attended the area immediately.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the dog’s owner, who asked for his name to be withheld, alleged: “I was coming back down the Carnmoney Hill nature walk at approximately 3.45pm on Tuesday when a small white staffy cross came running towards me off the lead and started pestering me and my three dogs. Two of my staffys were on leads and Dixon was about two feet ahead. As I turned the corner a huge bully type dog, blue in colour with a white chest then killed Dixon instantly. It wasn’t on a lead.”

The man from Glengormley added: “I then started screaming at the owner that his dog had killed my dog to which he replied ‘I’m sorry.’

“I want anyone who thinks they know who it is to contact the authorities so they can deal with him as his dog is incredibly dangerous.”

Comfirming the incident is under investigation, a council spokesperson said: “The owner of the dachshund was unable to obtain any contact details for the owner of the offending dog, who it is understood left the area quickly.

“A description of the dog owner was given as male, aged approximately 40-50 years old, with a shaved head. He spoke with an English accent. The attacking dog was a large blue coloured bully/bull mastiff type dog, with a white chest. At the time of the incident, the owner was also walking a white husky type dog.”

The spokesperson for the local authority added: “We would appeal to the dog owner to make contact with us as soon as possible.

“While our investigation is ongoing, the council has implemented additional enforcement patrols in the area, and is urging members of the public to contact us immediately if they have any information that may help us in identifying the owner the of the attacking dog.”

Police confirmed they had been contacted about the incident which they referred to council.

Inspector Gilbert said: “We received a report at around 4.20pm on Tuesday that a dachshund dog, being walked by its owner, was attacked by an American bulldog. The dachshund subsequently died.

“The matter has now been passed through to the local dog warden, who will be carrying out an investigation.”

Information can be provided anonymously to the council’s Senior Enforcement officer, Ryan Johnston, on 02890340160, or by email at Ryan.Johnston@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk