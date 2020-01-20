Investigation launched after graffiti increases across Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information after the amount of graffiti across Newtownabbey has increased over recent months.

Urging anyone with information to contact detectives, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we have had an increase in graffiti in the Newtownabbey area in recent months.

Police are appealing for information to identify those behind the graffiti across Newtownabbey.

“Please be under no illusion that graffiti is an act of criminal damage and offenders may face prosecution and a criminal record. It can also be an unsightly eyesore.

“Please help us to help you clean up your neighbourhoods. Do you know who is responsible for any of this style of graffiti?

“We have already identified one offender and are appealing for information in relation to others. If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting PSNI reference number 233 of 14/01/20 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”