Investigation launched after tools and building supplies stolen in Rathcoole

The Times understands the incident was reported to officers on June 15, but details have only been made public by police today (Monday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result of the burglary, which occurred over night sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, a large quantity of expensive tools and building supplies were stolen.

“If you have information which could help us identify those involved, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 336 of 15/06/21.”

West Crescent. Pic by Google.

