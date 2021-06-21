Investigation launched after tools and building supplies stolen in Rathcoole
Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary from a site to the rear of West Crescent flats in Rathcoole.
The Times understands the incident was reported to officers on June 15, but details have only been made public by police today (Monday).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result of the burglary, which occurred over night sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, a large quantity of expensive tools and building supplies were stolen.
“If you have information which could help us identify those involved, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 336 of 15/06/21.”
----
Click here to read Train line closures announced for Newtownabbey works
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.