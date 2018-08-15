Investigation launched after vehicle parts stolen

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after receiving reports of vehicle parts being stolen.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Newtownabbey are asking people to be cautious after a report of stolen vehicle parts in the area over the weekend.

“The stolen parts include alloy wheels and rear light panels. Should you encounter anyone offering cheap items in suspicious circumstances which you are considering purchasing, we would urge you to be cautious.

“If you encounter anything you believe may be stolen, please inform police by calling 101, quoting reference 315 of 13/08/18.”