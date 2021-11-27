Jail for man who spat in police car and wiped ‘bloodied nose’ on seat

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Glen Fenton (24), of Ballyfore Park, Newtownabbey, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on charges including criminal damage to a PSNI seat.

He had also been disorderly at Seacash Walk in Antrim town; had attempted to damage a window and failed to provide a specimen to police on May 22 this year.

A prosecutor said around midnight police attended a “house party” in Antrim and Fenton was intoxicated and sitting on a motorbike.

He was agitated and shouting and swearing and punched a window of a communal flat but there was no damage caused.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been “very badly assaulted” that night and was taken to hospital with a broken nose.

The lawyer said Fenton had been in “such a state” because of the assault and he had “no recollection” of what he had done when in the presence of police.

The solicitor said the defendant had been “taking drugs from the age of 13” and had a history of mental health issues.

Fenton attended court via video link from prison.

The lawyer told the court Fenton had not attended an earlier court hearing because he had been “beaten up, by paramilitary figures we think, in Antrim that weekend. He had been punched in the face a number of times behind a number of shops and he was in a terrible state”.

The defendant, who was in breach of suspended sentences, was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 18 months.