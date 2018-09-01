Jailed for five months for ATM fraud offences

A man with an address in Ballyclare has been given a five-month jail sentence for offences related to ATM fraud.

Ghita Mihai Dutcas (36), of Millburn Mews, was sentenced on seven charges including five of possessing articles in connection with fraud, one of criminal damage and one of possessing criminal property.

The fraud charges involved him possessing, or having under his control, a memory card reader, ‘mag strip cards’, computer programmes, bankcard data and SD cards containing footage of ATM keypad entries.

He also admitted damaging the card reader of an ATM machine belonging to the Ulster Bank and possession of criminal property, namely several thousands worth of cash.

The court was told that the offences were committed last year.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £500 compensation.

The case against Dutcas was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

At a recent court, Adela Florentina Mois (32), from the same address in Ballyclare as Dutcas, admitted damaging the card reader of an ATM machine belonging to Ulster Bank and was given a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

That court heard Mois was “keen to return to Romania”.