Jailed Newtownabbey man not ‘at the apex of a criminal organisation’

A Newtownabbey man was starting a six-month stint behind bars on Wednesday after he admitted concealing the proceeds of “unspecified criminal conduct” in three bank accounts.

Dean Brian Wood - who has a previous conviction for drugs smuggling after he was caught with 190 grams of cannabis on the German/Swedish border in 2012 - will spend an additional six months on licence when he is released from custody.

The 12-month sentence was handed to Wood (29), from Graymount Crescent, after he appeared at Belfast Crown Court on two charges - namely concealing criminal property and possessing cannabis.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Pinkerton said that on the morning of May 23, 2017, a search of an address linked to Wood was searched under the Proceeds of Crime Act. A wooden shed was searched and a plastic bag containing 64 grams of cannabis was located, along with a silver tube used to extract cannabis oil.

A number of smaller amounts of cannabis were located in other areas of the house, which Wood later claimed was for his own personal use. During the investigation, three bank accounts belonging to Wood were analysed, and over a period spanning from May 2015 to November 2017, around £157,000 was deposited into the accounts.

Ms Pinkerton said that while around £5,700 of this money was concluded to have come from legitimate sources such as the Social Security Agency and car auctions, the rest was from the proceeds of criminal activity.

The prosecutor said that when Wood’s bank statements were analysed, some of the transactions were accompanied by messages such as ‘thanks’ and ‘gift’.

When Wood was arrested and interviewed about the bank accounts and specific transactions, he said he did work for his father buying and selling cars, that he loaned money to a relative, and that another relative needed cash for DIY.

Ms Pinkerton concluded by telling Judge David McFarland that while the prosecution could not say exactly how much money in Wood’s accounts was the proceeds of crime, the figure was around £100,000.

Defence barrister JonPaul Shields said there were “mixed assets” going into Wood’s bank accounts which consisted of legal activity “but around the edges there was and must have been criminality”.

Mr Shields also spoke of a lack of documentation and paperwork on Wood’s part from the likes of car auctions which the barrister said “left him in a very difficult position when asked to explain the transactions”.

Saying Wood accepts he has led an unstructured lifestyle, Mr Shields said: “Since November 2017 he has remained out of trouble and got himself back on an even keel, and is bringing some structure to his life.”

Judge McFarland said that Wood’s guilty plea to concealing criminal property involved “money he knew was from criminal sources or suspected criminal sources”.

Noting Wood had 68 previous convictions for offences ranging from assault to drugs, the judge said that while the figure of around £100,000 was significant, there was “no evidence to suggest this was a sophisticated criminal operation or money-laundering scheme”.

Judge McFarland said he also accepted Wood was not “at the apex of a criminal organisation”.