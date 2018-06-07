Joint operation sees 20 vehicles clamped

Police and officers from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency clamped 20 vehicles during an operation in the region today.

Motorists in Carrickfergus, Greenisland and Whiteabbey were stopped to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy and they were on the on the road legally.

The operation was also targeting vehicles with no tax, insurance or valid MOT.

In total, 20 vehicles were clamped, eight issued with fines and multiple others given some advice.

A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to DVLA for joining us today. I can assure you all that they will be back.”