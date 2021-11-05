Judge wants to check on man’s hospital behaviour
A judge has asked prosecutors to check how many convictions a man has regarding incidents at hospitals.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 10:00 am
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to James Bell.
The 33-year-old, with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, is due to be sentenced on November 16 for being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on August 24 this year and assaulting a police officer.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been living in a hostel in Ballymena but has now moved to Newtownabbey.
Judge Broderick said he was aware of a previous conviction relating to a “hospital setting” but wanted to know if there were any more.