Judge wants to check on man’s hospital behaviour

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to James Bell.

The 33-year-old, with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, is due to be sentenced on November 16 for being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on August 24 this year and assaulting a police officer.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been living in a hostel in Ballymena but has now moved to Newtownabbey.