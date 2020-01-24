Kitchen appliances stolen from Mallusk warehouse

Police are investigating the report of a burglary at commercial premises in the Central Drive area of Mallusk on Tuesday, January 21.

Appealing for information, Sergeant Whiteside said: “It is believed at approximately 8am, a male driving a white van broke into the premises and stole a number of kitchen appliances.

PSNI.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the Mallusk area on Tuesday morning to contact police on 101, quoting reference 263 of 21/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”