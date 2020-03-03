Lorries targeted by brick-throwing teens in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage caused to vehicles travelling on the M2 yesterday, Monday, March 2.

Sergeant O’Hare said: “We received reports, between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, that a group of youths were throwing what’s believed to be bricks or rocks at lorries.

PSNI

“Up to six lorries, which were heading northbound along the M2, were hit with the objects as they approached the Greencastle Junction. Worryingly, a number of their windscreens were damaged as a result.

“Unfortunately this behaviour is nothing new, and we’ve had similar reports in recent days.

“I am appealing to those responsible for the attacks. This behaviour is plain dangerous – and has to stop. You have risked the safety and lives of those lorry drivers, and indeed any other motorists on the road. It’s only by sheer luck that no one has been killed or physically injured as a result of your actions.”

Sergeant O’Hare added: “Parents and guardians need to do all they can to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing. Please remind them of the consequences of such actions, and of the impact of getting a criminal record, which would affect all sorts of future opportunities.

“I’m also asking anyone with information, especially information that might identify those responsible, to get in touch.

“One of the group is described as being aged in his late teens, approximately 5’ 8” in height, of medium build and wearing a dark blue puffa jacket.

“Contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1486 of 02/03/20.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

