Lurgan area assault trio sentenced

A 31-year-old man driven to Newtownabbey by a female friend and his then girlfriend to attack her former partner was jailed for seven and a half months on Tuesday while the two women were freed.

John Patrick Paul Smith was also told he will serve a similar period on licence on his release.

His 34-year-old former partner, Maria Ward was put on probation for a year and ordered to complete 50 hours community service, while their 27-year-old friend Toni O’Neill had her four-month sentence suspended for 12 months.

Smith, of Drumellan Gardens, Craigavon, in addition to pleading guilty along with Ward, of Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, and O’Neill of Windsor Hill, Waringstown, to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, also admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

Prosecution barrister Philip Henry said that in the early hours of July 24, 2016, O’Neill, a fast food delivery driver, drove both Smith and Ward, who had been drinking, to the Rathcoole home of Ward’s former partner.

Mr Henry said that although attacked by Ward and Smith, who’d armed himself with a wooden mop pole, their victim, left with bruising and scratches, “wished to reinforce through me” that he did not want to see his former partner jailed.

The lawyer also told Belfast Crown Court that while O’Neill, took no actual involvement in the attack, by her presence she had both encouraged and lent her support to what happened.

Mr Henry also said while she admitted driving her friends from the Lurgan area, they denied ever leaving home.

Defence barrister Paul McAlinden for Smith said that initially he had remained in O’Neill’s car until he got a mobile call to say he was needed, and “stupidly and foolishly goes to the flat, picking up a mop pole” as he did so.

Passing sentence Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said while he noted the views of the injured party, he should make it clear that would not deter any court from following proper sentencing guidelines and passing an appropriate sentence.

Judge Miller said while there was some minor dispute over the various roles played by the accused, the evidence that they were all at the victim’s flat was “overwhelming”.

He told O’Neill she had provided “sober transport” for her co-accused and had leant her support and encouragement by being present, adding to an already volatile situation.

Judge Miller said what occurred painted a very unsavoury picture, not added to by the lies of Ward and Smith to police.

He also told Ward her suggestion that she simply wanted to remonstrate with her former partner was simply not credible.

He later told Smith he played the more serious role in the dispute, travelling a considerable distance with only one object in mind, to confront the injured party, which there could be no doubt was an aggravating factor.