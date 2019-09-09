Major NI supermarket evacuated in security alert

Motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes while investigations are ongoing

Police issued a statement saying, 'Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at the Minorca Place area of Carrickfergus following the report of a suspicious object on Monday 9 September.

Commercial premises have been evacuated while the object is examined, and the road is currently closed at the junction with Davys Street and Irish Quarter West.

Inspector Rory Bradley said: “We’re grateful to the public for their patience while we carry out initial investigations.

“We are also appealing to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1485 of 09/09/19.”

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this stage.'