Male arrested following police pursuit

A male was arrested for a number of motoring offences after a police pursuit across the borough yesterday.

Officers from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team pursued a Mercedes Vito van after the driver failed to stop for police in the Glengormley area.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “This van failed to stop for police on the Hightown Road and eventually stopped in Templepatrick after being ‘stung’ twice with assistance of officers from Antrim.

“Police are conducting enquiries in relation to this van. We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this incident.”