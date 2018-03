A male is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries after being arrested in Glengormley.

Detailing the operation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on March 13, a police spokesperson said: “Police would like to report that one male has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal after a pro-active stop search as part of a dedicated patrol last night in the Glengormley area.

“The male is in police custody and assisting police with their enquires.”