Male in custody after suspected Class A drugs seized

A male is set to be questioned by police this morning after officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs last night.

Detailing the incident on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Tonight, while most were safely tucked up in bed, my colleagues and I were out on ‘mobile patrol’, i.e. out for a drive and generally keeping an eye on the place.

“As a result, we came across a male whose behaviour caused us some concern. A few enquiries were conducted, and what you see below is what was found on him.”

The spokesperson added: “Forensic analysis is pending, but we believe the white powder and crystals are Class A drugs. I’ll not preach about the dangers of these substances and the damage they cause to family and communities. We’re just glad we were able to get these off the streets.

“The aforementioned male is residing in custody for the evening where he’ll be asked a few tough questions in the morning by our processing team.”