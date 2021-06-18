Males reportedly flee scene of Belfast collision in taxi to Antrim Road

Officers say the two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on Hope Street at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday (June 17). The incident involved a collision between a yellow Mini and a silver Mitsubishi.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed two males fled from the Mitsubishi and got into a taxi which dropped them off in the vicinity of the Landsdowne Hotel, north Belfast.

“One of the males was described as wearing a high visibility jacket, with builder type trousers. The other male was described as wearing a grey top, blue jeans with swept back dark hair.

The collision took place on June 17. Pic by PSNI.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1725 of 17/6/21.”

