Males reportedly flee scene of Belfast collision in taxi to Antrim Road
Police in Belfast are appealing for information after two males reportedly fled the scene of a collision in a taxi to the Antrim Road area.
Officers say the two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on Hope Street at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday (June 17). The incident involved a collision between a yellow Mini and a silver Mitsubishi.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed two males fled from the Mitsubishi and got into a taxi which dropped them off in the vicinity of the Landsdowne Hotel, north Belfast.
“One of the males was described as wearing a high visibility jacket, with builder type trousers. The other male was described as wearing a grey top, blue jeans with swept back dark hair.
“If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1725 of 17/6/21.”
