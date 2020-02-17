Man (77) to appear in court after Rathcoole stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Rathcoole Close area on Saturday, February 15 have charged a 77-year-old man to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

The man has been charged with offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

PSNI.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police recieved a report shortly after 7pm on Saturday that a man aged in his 60s had been stabbed at flats in the Rathcoole Close area.